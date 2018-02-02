Authorities Charge Senior, 78, With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen In Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Bergen County authorities charged a 78-year-old senior with sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Paramus.

Samuel Arias, a Colombian national living in the U.S., was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing following his arrest Saturday.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Arias was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen victim, aggravated criminal sexual contact and lewdness.

