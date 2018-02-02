Contact Us
Authorities Charge Senior, 78, With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit investigates sex crimes.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit investigates sex crimes. Photo Credit: SEAL: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR / File photo: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Bergen County authorities charged a 78-year-old senior with sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Paramus.

Samuel Arias, a Colombian national living in the U.S., was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing following his arrest Saturday.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound Arias was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen victim, aggravated criminal sexual contact and lewdness.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

