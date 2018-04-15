Authorities: Gunman, 20, Charged In Paterson Street Shooting

PATERSON, N.J. -- Authorities charged a 20-year-old Paterson resident with a January city shooting that sent the victim to the hospital.

Delsean Pinchom remained held pending a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

City detectives, working with their colleagues from the county prosecutor’s office, arrested Pinchom on Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting of the 24-year-old victim on Godwin Avenue, they said.

