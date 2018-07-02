Authorities: Heroin OD Killed Carnival Worker At Paterson Park

A carnival worker whose body was found in an RV at Paterson's Westside Park early Thursday died of a heroin overdose, authorities said.

His girlfriend summoned police just after 5:30 a.m. after finding him "unresponsive and cold to the touch," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

"The preliminary results of the investigation suggest that the death resulted from an overdose of heroin, and there is no indication that the death is suspicious," they said.

The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy nonetheless.

The Bronze Heat and The Bronze Shields are sponsoring the carnival, owned and operated by Lodi-based McDaniel Brothers Shows. It was to begin Thursday afternoon and run through Sunday night.

