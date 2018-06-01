Contact Us
police & fire

Authorities: Parole Officers Nab Lyndhurst Child Sex Offender With Knife

William Barry
William Barry Photo Credit: COURTESY: NJ Department of Corrections

A registered sex offender from Lyndhurst who was released from prison earlier this year was back behind bars after parole officers found him carrying a knife, authorities said.

Township police notified the officers that William Barry, 43, might have violated a condition of his lifetime parole regulating his online activities.

The parole officers arrested him on a trio of charges that included being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and brought him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 305-pound tattooed Barry was convicted in 2005 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Union County girl he met online when he was living in North Arlington.

After serving his sentence for the crime, Barry was returned to prison from July 2015 until Jan. 18 of this year for failing to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law when he moved and for secretly videotaping someone in Essex County, records show.

He is classified under Megan's Law as a moderate risk, records show.

