Authorities: Paterson Shooter Was Carrying Three Weapons, Silencer

PATERSON, N.J. – An ex-con who pulled the trigger in the weekend shooting of a Paterson man was carrying a rifle and a handgun when police caught him, authorities said.

Jamar Godwin-Deavereaux, 24, also had a silencer and a pellet gun when he was grabbed on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Deputy Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Godwin-Deavereaux shot the 26-year old Paterson victim in the area of 12th and Godwin avenues on Saturday, authorities said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center before being released a short time later, they said.

Godwin-Deavereaux, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and various weapons counts – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

