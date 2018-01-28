Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Authorities: Paterson Shooter Was Carrying Three Weapons, Silencer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jamar Godwin-Deavereaux
Jamar Godwin-Deavereaux Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

PATERSON, N.J. – An ex-con who pulled the trigger in the weekend shooting of a Paterson man was carrying a rifle and a handgun when police caught him, authorities said.

Jamar Godwin-Deavereaux, 24, also had a silencer and a pellet gun when he was grabbed on Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Deputy Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Godwin-Deavereaux shot the 26-year old Paterson victim in the area of 12th and Godwin avenues on Saturday, authorities said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center before being released a short time later, they said.

Godwin-Deavereaux, meanwhile, was charged with attempted murder and various weapons counts – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.