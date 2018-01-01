Authorities: Ridgewood/Glen Rock U.S. Postal Clerk Stole Holiday Gift Cards

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A postal clerk from the Ridgewood office assigned to the Glen Rock facility stole gift cards sent through the mail before being caught, said authorities who were seeking additional victims.

The trouble "occurred in October but additional incidents may have occurred throughout the holiday season," Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann explained.

Ackermann's detectives and a special agent from the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Postal Service took the clerk into custody on Tuesday. The clerk's name was temporarily being withheld.

Ackermman asked that anyone in the area who may have been a victim contact the inspector general's office: 1-888-877-7644 .

