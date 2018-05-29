Authorities Yet To ID Victim Of Single-Car Crash In Paterson

More than a half-day after a BMW hit the divider on Route 20 in Paterson and flipped over, ejecting the driver, authorities hadn't identified the deceased victim.

It wasn't immediately clear whether notifications hadn't yet been made to next of kin or authorities simply don't know who the victim is.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:30 a.m. crash on the southbound highway near Park and 17th avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

“More information will be released once it becomes available,” they said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or can help identify the victim is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112 .

