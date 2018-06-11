Barricaded Man Hospitalized In Clifton Fire

A Clifton man was hospitalized after barricading himself in a basement and setting a fire Thursday morning, responders said.

The 51-year-old man "apparently was attempting to arm himself" before setting the 9:30 a.m. fire in a multi-use brick building on Lexington Avenue at Kulick Street, one said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the two-alarm blaze.

