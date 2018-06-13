Beloved Saddle Brook Firefighter In ICU After Serious ATV Crash

Loved ones, friends and two brotherhoods are pulling for a Saddle Brook firefighter following a serious ATV crash in Pennsylvania.

Saddle Brook Engine Co. #1 Lt. Shawn Sturdy was airlifted to Geisinger-Community Medical Center's trauma unit in Scranton after Friday's night's crash. He remained in intensive care Saturday, friends and loved ones said.

A pillar of the township community, Sturdy is equally popular at the Port Authority, where he works as a bridge and tunnel agent.

"After multiple surgeries, Shawn is still not out of the woods from this near-death accident," wrote township Battalion Chief Shant Ohannessian. "He will require several more surgeries in the future."

Ohannessian, who also works with him at the Port Authority, established a GoFundMe page with Tom Cusinato -- a township firefighter who works for the Garfield police department -- to help defray Sturdy's medical expenses.

TO DONATE GO TO: Strong and Sturdy (gofundme.com/strong-and-sturdy)

Prayers were being shared Saturday for the township native, who was variously described as "a nice guy," "respectful," and "says hello to everyone at all the firehouses."

"This has a tough week for our family but Shawn is a warrior," Ashley Gallopo wrote in a Facebook post, "but Shawn is a warrior. He is incredibly strong and has been through a lot at this point.

"This is going to be a long road, but everyone’s prayers and healing energy are helping him along. Please keep them coming!!" she added. "We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community."

