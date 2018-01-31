Bergen Jail Inmates, Others Charged In $30,000+ Credit Card Theft

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A trio of Bergen County Jail inmates using outside accomplices collected more than $30,000 off stolen credit card numbers, authorities said.

Christian Reyes, James Miller and Rashad Black had cash transferred into their and other inmates' Internet-based commissary accounts with help from three accomplices -- Terrance Hart, Ivy Hernandez and Tori Beato, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

“A portion of the illicit funds were used by the inmates, and the remainder was transferred back to the co-conspirators through checks issued at the inmates’ request through the jail commissary system,” Calo said.

“As a result of the investigation, other suspected accounts and victim credit cards have been identified,” the prosecutor added.

Beato, 25, and Reyes, 26, both of Secaucus, were arrested in December on credit card fraud-related charges and released.

Hernandez, 20, of Garfield, was arrested Tuesday on identity theft and other related charges – including false impersonation, money laundering and conspiracy. A Feb. 14 court appearance was scheduled.

Black, 31, of Hackensack, and Miller, 30 of Paterson, were charged at the jail with similar offenses on Wednesday. Hart was charged on Friday. He and the other two remained held in the jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.