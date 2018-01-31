Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen Jail Inmates, Others Charged In $30,000+ Credit Card Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
TOP ROW: Rashad Black, Terrance Hart, James Miller / SECOND ROW: Ivy Hernandez, Christian Reyes, Tori Beato
TOP ROW: Rashad Black, Terrance Hart, James Miller / SECOND ROW: Ivy Hernandez, Christian Reyes, Tori Beato Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A trio of Bergen County Jail inmates using outside accomplices collected more than $30,000 off stolen credit card numbers, authorities said.

Christian Reyes, James Miller and Rashad Black had cash transferred into their and other inmates' Internet-based commissary accounts with help from three accomplices -- Terrance Hart, Ivy Hernandez and Tori Beato, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

“A portion of the illicit funds were used by the inmates, and the remainder was transferred back to the co-conspirators through checks issued at the inmates’ request through the jail commissary system,” Calo said.

“As a result of the investigation, other suspected accounts and victim credit cards have been identified,” the prosecutor added.

Beato, 25, and Reyes, 26, both of Secaucus, were arrested in December on credit card fraud-related charges and released.

Hernandez, 20, of Garfield, was arrested Tuesday on identity theft and other related charges – including false impersonation, money laundering and conspiracy. A Feb. 14 court appearance was scheduled.

Black, 31, of Hackensack, and Miller, 30 of Paterson, were charged at the jail with similar offenses on Wednesday. Hart was charged on Friday. He and the other two remained held in the jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.