Bergen Prosecutor: Music School Director Sexually Assaulted Piano Student

The director of a Fort Lee music school sexually assaulted one of his now-former students, said authorities who arrested him Friday.

The former piano student reported being sexually assaulted “on numerous occasions” while under the tutelage of 65-year-old Michael Thomopoulous of Englewood at the Palisades School of Music, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Thomopoulos, wh is divorced, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance Saturday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

