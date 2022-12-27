Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Toll Cheat Used Bogus NJ Addresses For County Job

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A Staten Island man used bogus New Jersey addresses to get and keep a job with the Bergen County Utilities Authority – while running up tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid E-ZPass tolls and fees, said authorities who busted him.

The authority detected the fraud by Anthony B. Savino, 52, and reported it to his investigators, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday.

Savino, who worked as an attendant, “violated New Jersey Civil Service and employment regulations by obtaining employment with a public entity using a fraudulent New Jersey residential address,” the prosecutor said.

Savino obtained a New Jersey driver’s license in 2013 “using a fraudulently obtained mailing address in Bergen County, even though, at the time, he resided in Staten Island,” Grewal said.

“ Using the New Jersey driver’s license as proof of residence, Savino applied for and obtained employment with the Bergen County Utilities Authority,” which under state law could hire only applicants who maintained a primary residence here, he said.

Not only that: Savino changed his residency to a second, fraudulently obtained address last month, the prosecutor said.

He also “applied for and obtained health insurance benefits by completing an insurance application on which he reported the fraudulent information,” Grewal said.

Prosecutor’s detectives who arrested Savino on Friday turned him over to Port Authority police – who wanted him for 343 E-ZPass violations, he said.

Savino was released pending a Jan. 5 hearing on Port Authority police charges of theft of services, and a Jan. 10 hearing on the county charges of insurance fraud and falsifying records, both in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

