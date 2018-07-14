Contact Us
Bergen Prosecutor: Uber Driver Caught With Pound Of Heroin For Sale

Jerry DeMarco
Yonny Marte Alvarez
Yonny Marte Alvarez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An Uber driver from the Bronx was caught by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives in Fort Lee with more than a pound of heroin for sale, authorities said.

Yonny Marte Alvarez, 26, targeted after Narcotics Task Force investigators who received a tip that he was dealing in Bergen County, Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

The Dominican native was booked into the Bergen County Jail following his arrest Friday.

A judge the next day ordered him released pending further court action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law. He’s charged with one count of distributing heroin.

