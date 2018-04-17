Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Postal Carrier Charged With Stealing Mail, IDs
DV Pilot police & fire

Bergen SWAT Is 4-For-4 In April: Wyckoff Standoff Ends Peacefully

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Police cordoned off several blocks. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A standoff at a Wyckoff home that brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Thursday afternoon ended peacefully. That makes four SWAT team calls in just under two weeks that were resolved without incident.

Police told neighbors of the Martom Road home off Van Houten Avenue to remain indoors while cordoning off several blocks around the quiet neighborhood beginning around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The matter was resolved about two hours later.

The Bergen County Regional SWAT team is now four-for-four this month.

This past Monday, they seized a suicidal man who'd barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

SEE: http://bergenfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/standoff-ends-swat-team-seizes-barricaded-east-rutherford-gunman/735769/

Two days earlier, they rammed open the door of an Elmwood Park home and seized a man who'd threatened to kill himself.

SEE: http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/swat-breaks-open-door-seizes-barricaded-elmwood-park-man/735718/

On April 6, they talked a barricaded gang member talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment after he stabbed and slashed himself.

SEE: http://saddlebrook.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/gang-member-locked-in-gfs-elmwood-park-apartment-surrenders-to-swat-team/735365/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.