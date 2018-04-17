Bergen SWAT Is 4-For-4 In April: Wyckoff Standoff Ends Peacefully

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A standoff at a Wyckoff home that brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team Thursday afternoon ended peacefully. That makes four SWAT team calls in just under two weeks that were resolved without incident.

Police told neighbors of the Martom Road home off Van Houten Avenue to remain indoors while cordoning off several blocks around the quiet neighborhood beginning around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The matter was resolved about two hours later.

The Bergen County Regional SWAT team is now four-for-four this month.

This past Monday, they seized a suicidal man who'd barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head.

Two days earlier, they rammed open the door of an Elmwood Park home and seized a man who'd threatened to kill himself.

On April 6, they talked a barricaded gang member talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment after he stabbed and slashed himself.

