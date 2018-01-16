Bergenfield Brawl: Officer Punched In Face, Assailant Subdued At 7-Eleven

BERGENFIELD, N.J. – A man arrested for causing a disturbance in a Bergenfield 7-Eleven before dawn Thursday punched an officer in the face, cutting his lip, authorities said.

Darian Perry, 23, threatened responding Officer James Acito and others in the North Washington Avenue store after police were called just after 4 a.m. about him “walking in and out of the business, causing a disturbance,” Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

Perry struggled as Acito began to arrest him – striking the officer in the face, “causing a laceration to the officer’s lip and a hand injury” – before being subdued, Rabboh said.

Police charged Perry with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, among other counts, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.