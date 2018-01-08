Contact Us
Bergenfield Hit-Run: Stop Sign Sent Flying, Crossing Guard Nearly Struck

BERGENFIELD, N.J. -- Bergenfield police said they're investigating an incident in which a motorist downed a stop sign and nearly struck a crossing guard Wednesday afternoon.

"It missed me by about two seconds," said the crossing guard, Jean Nichols of Dumont. "Everything just started flying around me."

The silver sedan was headed up West Main Street toward Prospect Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. when it crossed over the double-yellow line and hit the street sign, sending it flying into a driveway, witnesses told Daily Voice.

The car continued toward the Delta Gas Station on Prospect, then turned around and sped back down Main Street in the other direction, they said.

An employee at the automotive shop who spoke on condition of anonymity said the driver was bleeding from his head and appeared to be texting as he sped away.

Police Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said the driver was found within several minutes and given traffic summonses.

