Bergen/Passaic Pot Source Smashed, 50 Pounds Of Weed Seized, Two Busted

A series of raids in Bergen and Passaic counties turned up more than 50 pounds of pot for sale, four dozen THC cartridges and $55,000 in drug money, said authorities who arrested two men – one from Wood-Ridge and the other from Passaic.

After receiving large shipments of marijuana, Christian Delossantos, 27, of Wood-Ridge, and 26-year-old Ricky Colon, Jr. of Passaic, weighed, packaged and prepared it for sale, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Valdes said her Narcotics Task Force was assisted in the six-month investigation by Wood-Ridge and Passaic police, as well as the DEA – all of whom she said “played an integral role.”

Both are charged with a variety of drug counts, while Colon also is charged with weapons offenses, she said.

Valdes didn't identify the type of weapons.

Two vehicles were also seized, she said.

