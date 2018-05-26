Contact Us
Bicyclist Kicked Me, Robbed Me, Clifton Woman Tells Police

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help the investigation is asked to call the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 48-year-old Clifton woman told city police a robber on a bicycle kicked her in the ribcage, ripped her purse from her arm and rode off from Botany Village toward Passaic mid-Sunday morning.

The robber first circled the area as she walked along Ackerman and Parker avenues near Outwater Lane around 10:15 a.m. Sunday before pedaling up from behind and mugging her, the woman told police.

The woman, who wasn't seriously injured, described him as white and in his 30s, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help the investigation is asked to call the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

