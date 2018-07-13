Blueline Realty: Current, Former Bergen County Police Officers Want To Sell You Your Home

Retired Hackensack police officer Alex Ferenczi has found a way to serve the ones he served with through real estate.

Farenczi retired from law enforcement in 2016 and opened Blueline Realty Group on Hudson Street the following January.

He was introduced to real estate in his late teens through his dad's real estate company. He earned his real estate license nearly a decade before attending the police academy.

Once he started police work, Ferenczi found himself pairing his colleagues with new homes.

Working at Blueline Realty is often a "cop-to-cop transaction," Ferenczi explained, and many of his associates started as clients.

Massimo DiMartino is among them.

"There's a certain level of comfort dealing with another police officer," said DiMartino, an officer with a Bergen County agency.

"I felt that way when I bought my first house -- Alex was my realtor. I just felt comfortable going to him and that's what brought me in."

The agency does not only work with law enforcement officers. It does, however, provide reduced rates to police officers and first responders looking to list their homes.

Blueline Realty Group has closed on houses across Bergen, Passaic and Morris counties.

Retired Hackensack Detective Sgt. Niles Malvasia had been working in consulting after retiring from the department in 2016. He was traveling up and down the east coast and wanted something a bit closer to home.

A conversation with Ferenczi sealed the deal on real estate.

"We knew each other well on the job, so I felt comfortable asking him questions," Malvasia said. "When I was starting the process he told me where to go to school, what to expect and coached me through testing."

Right off the bat, Malvasia found comfort in the overlap of policing and real estate.

"Real estate is almost like being in an interview room again," the former detective said. "It's all about how to deal with people, getting to know them, what they're thinking and what they like.

"Eventually, you match them with their forever home."

