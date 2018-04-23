Body Of Missing Paterson Professor's Found At Garret Mountain Reservation

The body of a missing Paterson man was pulled from Barbour Pond at Garret Mountain on Wednesday, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

Samuel Núñez Gomez, a 37-year-old technician and adjunct professor at Passaic County Community College, "left his belongings, including his ID, visible to be found" a short distance from the pond, a family friend told Daily Voice on Wednesday.

Bill Maer of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the belongings were found around noon, although he couldn't disclose the owner's identity.

A Paterson dive team found the body soon after, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the search said. A medical examiner was to determine an official cause of death.

Family members who reported him missing on Monday confirmed the discovery to Telemundo .

Gomez, who was single with no children, "was such an educated person," his sister, Kenya Gomez, told the network. "He was a pride to the family."

Also participating in the two-search of the 568-acre park were city firefighters and New Jersey State Police.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes issued a formal release in tandem with Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik at 8:41 a.m., which read, in part:

"[At] approximately 11:48, a.m. on April 25, 2018, police recovered the body of Samuel Nunez, 37 years old from Paterson, in a pond located within Garret Mountain Reservation in Woodland Park.

Mr. Nunez had been reported missing since Tuesday, April 24, at which time officers began searching the reservation for evidence of his whereabouts.

Police divers were able to locate his body in a pond a short distance from a rock ledge where some of his personal property had been found.

Although the matter remains an active and ongoing investigation, no suspects are being sought at this time and there is no danger to the public. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department at 973-720-7101."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.