Body Of Passaic Man Kicked To Death Found After 5 Days, Arrest Made

PASSAIC, N.J. – It's a macabre tale: Five days after several kicks to the head during an argument killed a man in an empty Passaic lot, his body was found and an arrest was made, authorities said.

Oscar Flores, 38, got into a fight with the victim in an empty lot in the area of Dayton and Parker avenues just before 7:30 p.m. April 14, authorities said.

Flores “pushed the victim to the ground and kicked him in the head multiple times,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said in a joint release late Friday.

“It was later determined that the victim died as a result of the head injuries he suffered,” they said.

The body wasn’t discovered until Thursday night, when Flores was arrested.

Flores was scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday afternoon in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

