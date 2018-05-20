Boy, 11, Breaks Nose, Pelvis In Fall From Hackensack High-Rise Balcony

UPDATE: A 5th-grader broke his nose and pelvis after plunging from the 7th floor of a Hackensack high-rise balcony onto the roof of a popular restaurant Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 11-year-old boy was in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center, accompanied by his mother, after the 12:34 p.m. fall onto the Picco Tavern on Prospect Avenue, police said.

The exact cause of the fall was being investigated, they said.

