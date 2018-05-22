Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Boy, 12, Ejected In Rear-End Crash In Mahwah

Jerry DeMarco
A medical chopper was requested.
A 12-year-old boy was ejected during a crash Friday afternoon on northbound Route 287 in Mahwah, police confirmed.

He sustained head injuries in the crash, when one vehicle rear-ended one that was slowing for holiday traffic -- rejecting the boy out the back window just before 3 p.m., witnesses told police.

An AirMed One medical chopper was summoned to the area near Exit 66 (Mahwah).

Unconfirmed reports were that one of the occupants was taken into custody for carrying drugs.

All lanes of the northbound highway were closed and the shoulder open.

