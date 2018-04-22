Boy, 12, Killed By Truck In Garfield Emigrated From Albania Last Week

GARFIELD, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) A 12-year-old Albanian boy who was struck and killed by a box truck in Garfield on Tuesday had just emigrated to New Jersey a few days earlier.

Elios Xhemollari was riding alongside the truck's right side on the sidewalk of eastbound Lanza Avenue when the 43-year-old truck driver made a right turn onto Pleasant Avenue, hitting the boy, at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elios had only arrived here on Friday, a GoFundMe page established for his family says. He was in the process of being enrolled into the Garfield school district.

"As his family was adjusting and trying to begin their life here a tragedy happened," it says.

The page, created by the boy's cousin, had raised nearly $35,000 (over its $20,000 goal) in just over six hours Wednesday.

TO DONATE: https://www.gofundme.com/5gi25z4

The driver cooperated with the investigation and refused transportation to the hospital, signing a medical release at the scene, Sucorowski said Wednesdsay.

Witnesses said he was visibly upset, pacing back and forth and shaking his head, while waiting for police.

Although no charges had been filed or summonses issued, Garfield police were continuing an investigation, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, Sucorowski said.

"We would ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Lanza and Pleasant Avenue at the time of this accident and may be able to provide even the smallest amount of information, please contact Lt. Michael Marsh of the Garfield Police Department Operations Division at (973) 478-8500, ext. 4154 .

Meanwhile, Schools Supt. Nicholas Perrapato said grief counselors were provided for district students.

At the same time, Sucorowski, the police captain, asked that "all of the media to consider the privacy of our young victim, the grieving family and friends, the driver and the people of the neighborhood where this tragedy occurred."

