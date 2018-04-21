Boy Hospitalized After Plunging From Mall Parking Deck In Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A boy was hospitalized after plunging from a parking deck Tuesday morning at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, police said.

There was no immediate word on whether he jumped, fell or was pushed from the Neiman Marcus/AMC Theaters parking structure around 10:15 a.m.

A shoe was found on the deck above, witnesses said.

Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg was expected to issue a formal statement once a preliminary investigation was completed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

EDITOR's NOTE: An initial post incorrectly reported that the victim is a woman.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.