Brazen Gunmen Rob Route 46 Verizon Store In Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Two brazen bandits robbed the Verizon store on Route 46 in Elmwood Park at gunpoint Friday morning.

There were two employees and no customers when the robbers "entered the store wearing dark-colored masks and hoods and brandishing handguns" just before 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

One had on white sneakers, he added.

The robbers "physically forced both employees to the back storage room while pointing the weapons at them," then "ordered them to lie face down," Foligno said.

The pair then fled with 15 smartphones and tablets, he said.

No one was injured, the chief said.

Detectives were gathering evidence and surveillance video from the area.

Meanwhile, Foligno asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find the robbers contact his department: (201) 796-0700 .

Callers can remain anonymous, the chief said.

The robbers "should be considered armed and dangerous," he added.

