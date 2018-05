A four-car crash on southbound Route 17 across from the Home Depot in Paramus injured at least one motorist Tuesday afternoon.

The elderly female victim's injuries didn't appear life-threatening following the chain-reaction pileup just before 3 p.m.

Several first responders were at the scene.

Nutchie's Service of Lodi handled the tows.

