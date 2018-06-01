Bystanders Record Woman Jumping To Death From Paterson Bridge

A horrifying video shows a woman climbing a Paterson bridge and jumping to her death Sunday -- as some onlookers tried to help her and others recorded her last moments with their cellphones.

The Hispanic woman in the video shimmies up an angled girder of the green Arch Street truss bridge, then takes a few breaths, swings her arms back and forth and leaps – arms and legs outstretched – into the Passaic River just before 4:30 p.m.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water. Others shot video -- some of them laughing as they did.

The most graphic video was recorded by Try Greer Jr., a maintenance worker at Van Dyk Health Care, and published on Facebook.

The woman was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. Police were still trying to identify her Monday morning.

She wasn't the woman reported missing from Bergen County.

Daily Voice has the video but it isn’t publishing it for obvious reasons.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.