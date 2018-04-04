Can I Cop A Date? Wood-Ridge Teen Gets Police In On Promposal (VIDEO)

A Wood-Ridge High School junior got the police in on his proposal.

WRHS junior Jake had his wrestling coach and local police officer Tim Janz pull him over Friday evening with Julia in the passenger's seat ( see video above ).

Janz parked by a school and told the teen that when he drove by, he'd sound the lights and sirens.

"I went over to the driver's side and he fumbled handing me all his paperwork, so I told him to just step out of the car," said Janz, who you may remember from this Fit Cops story.

"That's when my partner asked me if this was the car that matched the description so Julia would think it wasn't a joke."

At that point, Janz walked Jake over to the police car and put him in the back seat, where a "Can I Cop A Date To Prom?" sign was waiting for him.

Janz then brought Julia out of the car and told her that someone was going around stealing munchkins and sprinkles.

"I went with that just to make the two of them laugh," Janz said. "She was fighting back a smile and I kept looking away because I was about to crack up too. But she bought it."

Janz told Julia that Jake's car would be towed, and she'd need to get his keys from him while he waited in the cruiser.

And so, she walked over and opened the door as directed by police, she found Jake holding the sign.

Janz said it all went over without a hitch.

Oh, and she said yes.

Follow Wood-Ridge police on Instagram at @woodridgepba313 and Tim Janz at @janz53.

