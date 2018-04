WALDRICK, N.J. -- Waldwick and Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters doused a sedan fire that backed traffic for miles during the Monday morning rush downpour on northbound Route 17.

No injuries were reported in the incident near Manhattan Avenue.

Police from both towns also responded.

A flatbed tow truck removed the charred vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

