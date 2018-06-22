Car Slams Into Others On First Day Of Wyckoff YMCA Summer Camp

No one was injured when a compact car driven by a 77-year-old Fair Lawn man careened out of control in the busy Wyckoff YMCA parking lot Monday -- on a busy first day of summer camp, authorities said.

Emergency responders rushed to what originally was a call of a car hitting the building, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

“A lot of people were dropping off their kids at the time,” Soto said. "There was a great deal of concern.”

The driver told police his brakes went as he tried to park, sending his Suzuki Aerio onto a berm between the lot and nearby train tracks, the lieutenant said.

“Gravity then slid it back down the berm, where he tried to continue driving and sideswiped three other cars,” he said.

The Aerio and one of the struck cars was towed, Soto said.

An investigation was continuing, he said.

******

ANYONE who took photos at the scene, please text to (201) 943-2794 or email GerardJDeMarco@gmail.com . Thank you so much ....******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.