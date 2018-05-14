Casualties Reported In Paramus School Bus Crash On Route 80

UPDATE: Several casualties were reported Thursday morning after a dump truck slammed into a school bus filled with Paramus students on westbound Route 80 in Morris County, igniting a mass casualty response.

Two deaths and five major injuries were initially reported by responders at the scene. At least eight other minor injuries were reported, as well.

The bus was filled with 40 or so fifth- and sixth-graders and adults from East Brook Middle School in Paramus on a field trip to Waterloo Village, a father of one of the victims told Daily Voice as he rushed to the hospital to check on his daughter.

District officials were setting up an area at the school to receive and inform parents.

Several victims were reported ejected in the crash near the Waterloo Bridge (Exit 25) in Mount Olive, which knocked the bus off its chassis and onto a highway median.

Both directions of the highway were closed except for emergency vehicles shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Dozens of EMS units, fire companies and law enforcement responded .

A request for medical choppers had to be cancelled because of the weather.

Area hospitals were recalling all available emergency physicians.

Some of the victims were being brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The dump truck lost both fuel tanks, further complicating the response.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.