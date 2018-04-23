Contact Us
Chased By Police, Cliffside Park Man Hops Fence, Falls 30 Feet Down Cliffs

Jerry DeMarco
Gigante Terrace, Cliffside Park
Gigante Terrace, Cliffside Park Photo Credit: Googlemaps

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. -- A known Cliffside Park drug user already facing charges of neglecting his elderly mother hopped a fence while being chased by police after a pair of hit-and-run crashes Thursday -- and tumbled 30 feet down the Palisades to Edgewater, authorities said.

Allen Gonzalez, 41, was airlifted from Palisades General Hospital to Hackensack University Medical Center with several broken bones, responders said.

It began, they said, when Gonzalez sped off after his car struck two parked vehicles in neighboring North Bergen.

Township police chased Gonzalez before he eventually bailed out in Cliffside Park -- tossing illegal prescription pills away as he went, authorities said.

He then went over the fence on Gigante Terrace overlooking Gorge Road and tumbled down the cliffs.

A rappelling team was summoned to recover him.

Charges were pending from police in North Bergen and Cliffside Park.

Cliffside Park police earlier this month arrested Gonzalez and a friend after they found his mother disoriented and needing medical attention. Family members concerned for the Palisade Avenue woman's welfare had called police.

Gonzalez is also facing dozen of other charges -- including manufacturing/distributing drugs, burglary and weapons possession -- stemming from a March 1 arrest.

