Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Cigar/Cognac Station, Comedians, More At Hackensack PBA Beefsteak

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
TICKETS: Contact Hackensack PBA Local #9 President Frank Cavallo at (201) 707-5707.
TICKETS: Contact Hackensack PBA Local #9 President Frank Cavallo at (201) 707-5707. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack PBA Local #9

Hackensack PBA Local #9 invites members of the law enforcement community and their family, friends and supporters to a "Beefsteak for Brotherhood" this coming Thursday in Haledon.

Besides great food, stand-up comedians and deejays, raffles and tricky trays, a cigar rolling and cognac station will be supplied by Codio Cigars and the PBA.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at La Neve’s Banquet Hall in Haledon.

All are welcome.

Donations are $75 and include beefsteak, pasta, beer, wine and soda. A full cash bar also will be available.

TICKETS: Contact Hackensack PBA Local #9 President Frank Cavallo at (201) 707-5707 .

Tickets also will be available at the door.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.