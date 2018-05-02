Cirque Du Soleil Performer Injured On Trampoline During Meadowlands Show

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Parents and children gasped in shock when a Cirque du Soleil performer missed a trampoline jump and slammed her head on a perimeter bar during a show Friday night in East Rutherford.

The mishap came after organizers previously postponed the Meadowlands performance in the wake of a company aerialist’s death two months ago.

"There were four men and two women. It was the intermission, and they were building up for their finale," one parent said after Friday's incident.

"The one girl jumped two stories onto the trampoline, then went up -- and on her way back down went too far and smacked her upper back and neck area on the perimeter bar," the Englewood Cliffs parent said.

"There was a thump and a scream," he said. "Then the other performers signaled to cut the music, that there was an emergency.

"The paramedics came out. They ended up walking her out on her own."

The show resumed about 15 minutes later, he said.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

The Canadian company moved its East Rutherford shows – in a tent next to the Meadowlands Racetrack – to April 29 through this Sunday after veteran Yann Arnaud fell to his death during a mid-March show in Tampa, FL.

Cirque du Soleil's "Volta" originally was scheduled for a March 29 New Jersey premiere.

