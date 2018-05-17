Contact Us
Classic Corvette Catches Fire In Paramus On Way To Car Show

The 'vette burst into flames just south of Ridgewood Avenue on Route 17. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: Lance Kelly for DAILY VOICE
Nutchies Service of Lodi and Paramus handled the tow. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A classic Corvette headed to a car show Sunday morning caught fire on Route 17 in Paramus.

The mid-70s 'vette burst into flames on the highway's northbound side south of Ridgewood Avenue as the driver headed to the 40th annual show and flea market at Bergen Community College.

Nutchies Service of Lodi and Paramus handled the tow.

The gathering -- which began at 7 a.m. and was running until 4 p.m. -- is considered the largest one-day car show and flea market in the tri-state area.

