Cliffside Park PD: Crack-Using Son Charged With Neglecting Elderly Mom

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. -- Police checking on an elderly Cliffside Park woman arrested her crack-smoking son and friend after they found her disoriented and needing medical attention, authorities said.

Family members concerned for the Palisade Avenue woman's welfare called police, Lt. Vincent Capano.

"She answered the door and seemed disoriented," Capano said.

She also told police she hadn't seen a doctor in several months, he said.

Eventually, the 70-something woman made police aware "that there was someone else in the apartment but that she didn't know him," the lieutenant said.

In a bedroom where her son stays, police found 42-year-old Ronnie Correa, a North Bergen native visiting from Miami, he said.

Although it was the afternoon, he was sleeping, so police woke him up, Capano said.

Correa, who was surrounded by crack residue and paraphernalia -- as well as burn marks on the bed and floor -- was under the influence of drugs, he said.

Soon after, the woman's son -- identified as Allen Gonzalez, 41 -- came home.

Gonzalez has been awaiting trial on a dozen charges -- including manufacturing/distributing drugs, burglary and weapons possession -- since being arrested in Cliffside Park on March 1. A judge released him four days later under New Jersey's bail reform law.

During the police visit to his mother's apartment on Saturday, Gonzalez asked to use the bathroom, then tried hiding a crack pipe under a rug there as police watched, Capano said.

They took him and Correa into custody and summoned an ambulance for the mother, who was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and evaluation.

Correa was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession and released pending a hearing.

Gonzalez remained held in the county jail Monday, charged with neglect of the elderly, drug possession and evidence tampering, among other offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.