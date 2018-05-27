Cliffside Park Police Car Hits, Seriously Injures Pedestrian

A Cliffside Park police car struck and seriously injured a drunken pedestrian before dawn Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was in the preliminary stages, they said, adding that any information would come from Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

The 34-year-old victim had been drinking before he was dropped off by a car and was struck by the patrol vehicle on Palisades Avenue near the corner of Cliff Street just before 2 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

"The victim is still alive" although seriously injured, a law enforcement official said late Wednesday morning.

