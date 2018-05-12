Contact Us
Clifton Girl With Umbrella Fights Off Would-Be Wristlet Robber

Jerry DeMarco
A Clifton teen told police she fought off a street robber with her umbrella.

The 17-year-old girl said she was walking in the area of Kingsland and River roads just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the robber rushed her from behind and tried to snatch her wristlet, ripping her blouse in the process, Lt. Robert Braken said.

She whacked him with the umbrella, she said, and he took off.

The teen, who wasn't injured, described him as either white or Hispanic, about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

