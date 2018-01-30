Clifton PD: Driver Who 'Thought He Hit Someone' Runs After House Crash

CLIFTON, N.J. -- The driver of a speeding car that crashed into a Clifton house was captured by police after he hid in nearby bushes and then tried to run, authorities said.

The passenger stay behind after the two-door 2017 Audi R8 slammed into the Lotz Hill Road house just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Officers searched the area for the driver -- Bryan Gallego, 24, of Haledon -- and found him in bushes on Cobble Street near 4 Seasons Blvd, the lieutenant said.

Gallego tried to run through a townhome complex but was tackled and taken into custody, he said.

He told police he ran because "he was afraid that he may have hit someone," Bracken said.

Gallego was charged with resisting arrest and given several traffic summonses.

Other than damage to the front porch, it was unknown if there was any structural damage to the house, the lieutenant said.

The Audi was towed.

