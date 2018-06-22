Clifton PD: Irate Restaurant Patron Fights Staff, Responding Officers

A Clifton restaurant patron upset with his bill broke a bottle of alcohol, head-butted an employee, then fought with police who eventually subdued him, authorities said.

Martin Castillo-Valdizan, 52, “refused to pay his bill when it was brought to him and became irate with restaurant staff” at El Mexicano Restaurant on Main Avenue, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

“At one point, he picked up a bottle of alcohol and broke it on the bar,” Anderson added.

An employee who tried to calm him down was then head-butted in the face, the sergeant said.

Officers who responded to the 2:22 a.m. call on Saturday separated Castillo-Valdizan from the employee, but he tried to go after him again, assaulting a police officer who stepped between them, Anderson said.

Castillo-Valdizan “continually struggled with the officers and resisted arrest, but they were able to take him into custody.”

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries but refused treatment.

Police charged Castillo-Valdizan with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and theft of services, then released him pending a court hearing.

