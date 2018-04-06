Clifton PD: Mercedes Driver Faints As Armed Carjackers Flee

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A driver passed out as a pair of armed carjackers assaulted her companion before fleeing empty-handed, Clifton police said.

The couple told police they were getting into their 2018 Mercedes SUV after leaving the Dollar Tree store on Piaget Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the bandits rushed them, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"The driver screamed and then passed out from the emotional distress of the incident while the male passenger was assaulted by one of the robbers, who then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle," he said.

The couple described them as black, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

