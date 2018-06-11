Clifton PD: Officer Nabs Dirt-Covered, Bleeding Car Burglar

An accused car burglar was covered in dirt and bleeding when a Clifton police officer caught him moments after the overnight break-in, authorities said.

Officers quickly established a perimeter and summoned a Passaic County sheriff’s K-9 unit following the 2:41 a.m. call Monday on East Fifth Street.

Moments later, Officer Alessio Esposito spotted Cristian Rodriguez, 19, of Paterson emerge from a nearby backyard, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

He was carrying a pry tool, a small amount of pot and a stolen wallet and credit cards, Anderson said.

Rodriguez remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight and possession of marijuana and burglary tools.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Clifton.

