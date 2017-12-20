Clifton PD: Passaic Police, Sheriff's Officers Help Nab Street Robbery Duo

CLIFTON, N.J. – Clifton police responding to a pair of street robberies a few blocks apart got help Friday night nabbing two suspects.

A 26-year-old Passaic man was approached near the corner of Hope and Highland avenues by bandits wearing masks and carrying handguns who pushed him into a dark driveway, robbed him of several valuables and ran off around 7 p.m., Lt. Robert Bracken said.

A 41-year-old Clifton man suffered the same fate about an hour later when the robbers accosted him near the corner of Lake and Van Winkle avenues, Bracken said.

Responding Clifton Police Officer Christopher O’Brien spotted the suspects in Passaic, but they ran off, the lieutenant said.

Passaic police and Passaic County sheriff’s officers quickly joined Clifton police in setting a perimeter – with success.

Around 9:40 p.m., two sheriff’s officers nabbed two suspects in a rear yard on Vreeland Avenue in Passaic – one 19 years old and the other 16, Bracken said. Both are from Paterson, he said.

Police also found two handguns the pair tossed while running from O’Brien, he said.

The adult was charged with armed robbery, handgun possession and receiving stolen property and the juvenile was served with a delinquency complaint for the same offenses.

Bracken thanked Passaic police and the sheriff’s officers “for all of their assistance.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.