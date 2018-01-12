Clothing, Supplies Intended For Vets Stolen From Outside Glen Rock Home

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A Glen Rock resident told police three bags of clothing she'd left outside her garage door for veterans were stolen.

The Fieldmere Avenue resident said she'd left the bags of clothing, towels and pillows outside her garage door Friday morning for pickup by the Veterans of America organization, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The organization later contacted her and said the bags were gone when the driver pulled up, the chief said.

