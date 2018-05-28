Co-Workers Brawl At Ridgewood Field: One Stabbed With Knife Tied To Stick

A fight between two laborers in Ridgewood Thursday morning sent one to the hospital with a minor stab wound in his leg and produced charges against the other, authorities said.

The victim flagged down Officer Sean Amoruso around 10:30 a.m. near Maple Field, where artificial turf was being installed, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Both men "were working together on Maple Field" and "had an altercation which led to an assault, where a hammer and a stick with a fixed knife on the end were used," said Luthcke, who was one of the responders.

Manny Roman, 42, West Islip, NY was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession, and released pending a court hearing, the chief said.

The 44-year-old victim, from Chicago, was taken to The Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, she said.

A patrol unit from Glen Rock also responded, as did a Bergen County Rapid Response Team.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

