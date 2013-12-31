Colorado Shooting: Deputy Killed, 6 Wounded, Gunman Dead

One deputy was killed, while four others and two civilians were wounded early Sunday by a gunman in Colorado whom authorities said was then shot and killed following a domestic dispute.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the domestic call at an apartment complex in Highland Ranch, about 15 miles south of Denver, just after 5 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

"Shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured," authorities said in a release.

An emergency shelter was set up for those affected.

The FBI's Denver Field Office said it "has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to [the sheriff's office]. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence."

