North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford


CONFIRMED: Two Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
The Main Street intersection was closed. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
City police confer with NJ Transit worker. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A man and woman were struck and killed by a commuter train in Hackensack early Wednesday afternoon, NJ Transit confirmed.

The Pascack Valley Line 1613 Train bound for Spring Valley from Hoboken hit the couple around 1:30 p.m. as they stood on the track at the intersection of Main Street and Terrace Place, NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said.

The man lay on his back -- stripped to his underwear, blood running from his head -- near the intersection of the tracks in front of Fairmount Eats at Main Street and Fairmount Place.

The woman's body was found about 50 yards up the tracks.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Bridge Landing and Teterboro, Snyder said.

NJ TRANSIT bus was cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, while Rockland Coach buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes between Spring Valley and Pearl River, she said.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department remained at the scene leading the investigation.

