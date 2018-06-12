Crime Pays -- For Hackensack Police Dashcams

Money and property seized from criminals is paying to put video cameras in all 30 Hackensack Police Department patrol cars, authorities said.

“This will not only protect the community from inappropriate actions from officers but will also dispel false claims against officers,” Capt. Frank Aquila said.

“Transparency is always a primary interest,” Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse added. “And what better way is there to be transparent than to monitor all traffic stops with this device?”

Installation already has begun and is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

The entire $250,000 cost of the high-definition recording equipment – by L3 Mobile-Vision Inc. – will come from forfeiture funds.

“It doesn’t come from the city and it doesn’t come from taxpayers,” City Manager Ted Ehrenburg said.

