Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Dad Sold Son’s School-Issued Laptop, Glen Rock Principal Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock High School
Glen Rock High School Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – Computer hacked? No: HOCKED. Glen Rock police were looking for a man who school officials said stole his son’s laptop.

The $850 district-issued laptop was then sold by the 48-year-old father, Glen Rock High School officials told police.

“The family no longer resides in Glen Rock,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said, adding that detectives were “attempting to locate the parent, who is believed to be estranged from the family.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.