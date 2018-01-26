Dad Sold Son’s School-Issued Laptop, Glen Rock Principal Says

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – Computer hacked? No: HOCKED. Glen Rock police were looking for a man who school officials said stole his son’s laptop.

The $850 district-issued laptop was then sold by the 48-year-old father, Glen Rock High School officials told police.

“The family no longer resides in Glen Rock,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said, adding that detectives were “attempting to locate the parent, who is believed to be estranged from the family.”

